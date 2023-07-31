Prichard Police looking for rape suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard PD said they are looking for a suspect involved in a rape and assault on Saturday, July 29 at the Star Motel.

Officials said the male suspect forced his way into a female victims room at 10:30 a.m. where she was staying with two other friends.

The suspect began hitting the victim with a pistol before raping her and fleeing before police arrived, according to authorities.

Police said the female victim sustained minor bruises and lacerations to her head and body.

If anyone has any information on the suspect pictured above, contact Prichard Police at (251) 452-2211.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.