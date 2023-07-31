Advertise With Us
Prichard Police looking for rape suspect

Suspect involved in the Star Motel rape and assault
Suspect involved in the Star Motel rape and assault(Prichard PD)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard PD said they are looking for a suspect involved in a rape and assault on Saturday, July 29 at the Star Motel.

Officials said the male suspect forced his way into a female victims room at 10:30 a.m. where she was staying with two other friends.

The suspect began hitting the victim with a pistol before raping her and fleeing before police arrived, according to authorities.

Police said the female victim sustained minor bruises and lacerations to her head and body.

If anyone has any information on the suspect pictured above, contact Prichard Police at (251) 452-2211.

