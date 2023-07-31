Advertise With Us
Rouses: Hawaiian Pork Tenderloin Sliders

King's Hawaiian beef tenderloin sliders
King's Hawaiian beef tenderloin sliders(FOX10 News)
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Check out this recipe from Rouses!

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

· 1 beef tenderloin butt (about 24 ounces)

· 1 pound Rouses fresh raw Green Onion Sausage, removed from casing

· 2 link Rouses Andouille Sausage, cut lengthwise into long narrow pieces

· 1 pound bacon of choice (thin cut)

· 2 tbsp Cajun seasoning

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Remove tenderloin from package, and place on cutting board. Butterfly tenderloin lengthwise: Cutting from one end to the other, make it hinge apart without completely separating it, so that you can stuff the sausage “inside” of it.

3. Spread green onion sausage evenly on the opened tenderloin, then place cut andouille sausage until it is covered and “disappears.” Now, carefully fold the tenderloin over with the stuffing inside, closing it up as much as possible. Then wrap the stuffed tenderloin with the bacon strips, keeping the tenderloin closed up as much as possible during the process.

4. Sprinkle with Cajun seasoning and place on a cookie sheet. Put into the preheated oven and cook for 1 hour, or until the internal temp is 165°F.

5. Remove from oven when done. Cut tenderloin into 4-5 pieces and let rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

