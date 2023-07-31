Teachers becoming Airbnb Hosts

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - US teachers and educators have an opportunity to earn extra income by hosting on Airbnb. Like other Americans, teachers have had to navigate the rising cost of living, often on tight salaries.

To help make ends meet, teachers have taken to hosting on Airbnb as an option to help supplement income during summer months and beyond.

Katy Severe, Airbnb super host discussing her experience as well as being able to speak to her about the release of the Airbnb 2023 Summer Travel Trends+Most Affordable Wish Listed Destinations.

Topics that will be discussed include:

Why the summer is a great time for educators to earn additional income by hosting on Airbnb over the summer.

How Katy got started and what her experience has been like

Ways that anyone can sign up to be an Airbnb host.

Revealing the Airbnb 2023 Summer Travel Trends+Most Affordable Wish Listed Destinations.

Interview provided by Airbnb.

