Two-day MCPSS “Learning Launch” conference happening in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are getting closer to the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

And for Mobile County, the best way to get ready is to bring four thousand teachers from every school under one roof for the first time since the pandemic for the learning launch conference

And with sessions taking place at the Convention Center, Renaissance, and Battlehouse hotels, there are plenty of opportunities for teachers to learn new skills.

“We want our students to be lifelong learners, so we are lifelong learners as well. So, the district has brought in some nationally recognized professional development from Marzano. So, they’re learning about student engagement and closing achievement gaps and we’re just going to learn how to make this the best year ever,” Rena Philips with MCPSS said.

Each teacher is given a teacher success guide and each session goes over tools to get them prepared for a productive school year.

And for these teachers, it’s an exciting way to get started on another year.

“It’s great. I’m excited for a new year, and it’s been really nice today because you get to see all your colleagues that you didn’t get to see over the summer and some of my friends from other schools that I haven’t seen in a while as well. So, it’s a good energy,” Eric Browne at Baker High School said.

And while they get to learn from hired professionals, they also get to learn from each other as well.

“Every year being able to learn new strategies. Anything we need to do to get our kids where they need to be,” Browne said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.