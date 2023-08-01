Advertise With Us
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years

A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years. (Source: KCCI, MARSHALLTOWN YMCA, CNN)
By Marcus McIntosh, KCCI
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) – A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years.

Russell Weeden, better known as “Buck,” was a baseball player at Iowa State University in the early ‘50s.

He’s been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has changed a lot, his dedication never wavered.

“I don’t mind it. It’s enjoyable,” Weeden said. “I see people I know.”

Until a few years ago, he was working out five days a week. Now, he works out three days a week with a focus on cardio.

The lifelong Marshalltown resident believes logging regular cardio workouts is the key to his good health and longevity.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

