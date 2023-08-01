Baldwin County Media Days previews a competitive football season

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There’s nothing like big plays, upsets, blowouts, and the fan filled stands under Friday night lights. There’s plenty of talent in our area, that has been proven year after year, and this year will be no different.

Fairhope Head Coach Tim Carter took the podium first to start the day at Bryant Bank in Daphne. The Pirates, celebrating 100 years as a program, have had powerful players at quarterback in the past and this year, there’s a new guy stepping in under center.

Traditionally a running back, Preston Godfrey will take the reins when they open their season in a non-region match up against Spanish Fort on August 25.

“For my height I can throw the ball pretty well,” said Godfrey.

Former NFL quarterback great Philip Rivers came to talk Cardinal football with two of his nine seniors and they’ll open their season against Gulf Shores on August 24.

Rivers, coming into year three as head coach, is the the son of a coach. That’s something River’s son, Gunner, is familiar with since he’ll be taking snaps under center this season with his dad calling the plays.

“He’s worked at it,” said Rivers about his son.

The Foley Lions coming into Baldwin County media days after a big weekend for their five star wide receiver Perry Thompson. Following Big Cat Weekend, Thompson flipped from Alabama to Auburn and he’s ready to make the most of his senior year before he heads to the plains.

“Giving these teams the work forreal,” said Thompson about facing the competition.

One of our FOX10 Player of the Week recipients, Kolton Nero, was also in attendance and he has gone through a physical transformation during the off-season.

Nero has lost over 40 pounds, cutting out all fast food and getting on a special diet which got him from 260 at the end of the season to 217 today. He says this gives himself the best opportunity to make it to the college level and be an even bigger threat for other high school teams on both sides of the ball

“It felt different from last season. Felt way different”

The all-day event came to a close with Daphne Head Coach Kenny King and the Trojans at the mic. They’ll face Murphy on August 24 in a non-region matchup to kick off their season.

We are less than a month out from kickoff in week zero.

