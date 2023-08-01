Biloxi Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual battery of a child

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - John Ross McElhenny, 29, of Biloxi, has been sentenced to life without parole plus 40 years for sexual battery of a child.

Authorities say the abuse occurred from 2021 to 2022.

According to Assistant District Attorney George Huffman, in March 2022, Biloxi Police officers responded to reports of sexual abuse after the then-four-year-old victim told her mother of the ongoing abuse.

Upon investigation, a Biloxi police officer was flown by helicopter to an oil rig in Louisiana, where McElhenney was working, and taken into custody.

While in custody, McElhenney’s phone was seized and searched. Investigators uncovered on his phone:

Photographs of McElhenney sexually abusing the victim

Items of child pornography

Snapchat conversations between McElhenney and underage girls

Investigators also determined that a night before his arrest, McElhenney solicited photographs and videos from a 13-year-old girl.

During his plea, McElhenney admitted to committing sexual battery of the child and possessing child pornography.

Before sentencing, Judge Randi Mueller commented on the egregious nature of McElhenny’s crimes, saying that he stole the victim’s childhood.

In a statement made by Harrison County District Attorney W. Crosby Parker, he says, “We are thankful for the bravery of the child who had the courage to shed light on the atrocities of this Defendant. The sentence handed down by the Court is appropriate due to the nature of the Defendant’s crimes and the age of the victims, Although the punishment of this Defendant will never be enough to give back the innocence stolen, we are hopeful it can help in the healing process. Crimes against children will continue to be a priority of this office”.

McElhenny’s charges of life without parole plus 40 years will be concurrent in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

