Carjacker demands pizza from Papa John’s employee then punches, caught on camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a violent carjacking at a Mobile Papa John’s caught on camera.

It happened Sunday night near Cottage Hill Road and University Boulevard.

A delivery driver was confronted by a man in the parking lot and fists start flying.

Less than 24 hours after the attack, police arrested 19-year-old Alvin Pate. He’s charged with robbery 3rd, robbery 1st, and assault.

Investigators said he’s the guy in surveillance video waiting on the victim in the parking lot. Police said he wanted pizza and the victim’s SUV.

Video showed the suspect in a red shirt standing outside. He turned and saw the delivery driver walk outside with pizza in hand, and he confronted him.

The driver tried getting in his SUV, but the suspect ripped him out and a fight broke out.

Both threw punches.

The suspect hopped in the SUV but gets out. It looked like the victim helped him pick something up from the ground with arms raised above his head.

The thief got back in the car and barreled out of the parking lot.

The victim is okay. It’s unclear if police have been able to track down his SUV.

Pate has a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

