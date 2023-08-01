Chase / arrest leads to recovery of multiple stolen handguns in Baldwin County

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - A man, Baldwin County Sheriff’s investigators believe is responsible for at least 30 vehicle break-ins is behind bars after a high-speed chase and crash. It happened early Sunday morning, July 30, 2023 when deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle in Gulf Shores. The arrest is the result of a months-long investigation where deputies said vacationers were being targeted.

Michael Whittenton was arrested after a high-speed chase from Gulf Shores to Foley (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Over the last few months, investigators identified 32-year-old Michael Todd Whittenton as a suspect in the ongoing string of vehicle break-ins. Deputies spotted his car around 6:30 a.m. Sunday leaving Gulf Shores and attempted to stop him. That’s when they said Whittenton fled north on Highway 59.

“He was definitely a person of interest and he was in a vehicle of interest, so at that point, a stop was attempted to be made in the morning, the 30th. A high-speed chase ensued. It continued on all the way up into Foley and it actually ended at South Baldwin Medical Center,” said Lt. Andrew Ashton with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s where deputies said Whittenton crashed after running over spike strips and was arrested. With the arrest, deputies hope it brings the run of thefts to an end. Purses, cash and guns were the items investigators say were taken most by Whittenton over the last few months along the Fort Morgan peninsula. At the time of his arrest, five guns were recovered, which they said had just been stolen from vehicles that night. Altogether 12 firearms have been reported stolen along with an unspecified number of purses and amounts of cash.

“This is something that’s been going on since April. It gets frustrating. You want to be able to protect the community at large and make people feel safe, not just in their own community, but people that are visiting,” Ashton explained. “You don’t want to give the vibe of like, hey. It’s the wild west here in Baldwin County because it’s not”

Investigators said Whittenton established a pattern, striking in the early morning hours of Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, following the cycle of new tourists checking in. Of the seven other stolen guns, five are still unaccounted for. The other two were found by tourists in the gulf waters in the last few weeks.

“It’s bizarre and again, two of the weapons were found basically on low tide on a sandbar in the gulf, just relatively close to shore,” said Ashton. “It gives the vibe that maybe they got spooked or somebody got spooked after they had stolen them and they just slung the guns to maybe keep from maybe if they were caught, from having them on their person at the time.”

Michael Whittenton is in the Baldwin County Jail charged with attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and possession of a pistol by a violent felon. His bond is set at $33,000. Investigators said the breaking and entering charges will be added once the recovered property is matched up with the individual victims.

