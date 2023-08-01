Advertise With Us
Hire One

Death in Walton County under investigation

Walton County officials posted to social media Monday, announcing they are looking into a death...
Walton County officials posted to social media Monday, announcing they are looking into a death in Miramar Beach.(Canva)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials posted to social media Monday, announcing they are looking into a death in Miramar Beach.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that deputies are working to figure out how a person died, after a body was found just before noon.

The person was found in the woods, near the entrance of Emerald Bay subdivision, near the Okaloosa and Walton County line.

Officials ask for the public’s patience as the Criminal Investigations Bureau conducts an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating

Latest News

Vassil Kokali testifies in his own defense at his rape trial in 2022. Kokali, his accuser and...
Lawyers reach settlement of lawsuits arising from Spring Hill College rape allegations
The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from...
Alabama, Colorado leaders react to Space Force decision
Ban of smoking, vaping in cars with children begins in Alabama
Ban of smoking, vaping in cars with children begins in Alabama
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
U.S. DOJ sues Alabama Department of Transportation for disability discrimination in hiring