Doing Good: Feeding the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Afterschool Meals Program begins next week with the start of the school year. This program provides free meals to children, 18 and younger, throughout the school year. It is also free for sites to participate in this program.

September is Hunger Action Month —a nation-wide initiative to raise awareness of food insecurity. Throughout this month, they encourage you to help raise awareness of local hunger and the work Feeding the Gulf Coast does to address hunger in the community. It is the perfect time to get your company involved with the food bank by hosting a food and fund drive. They are encouraging individuals and organizations interested in partnering with them during September, to reach out now so that they can get everything scheduled by the start of Hunger Action Month.

Individuals interested in getting involved can visit their website at feedingthegulfcoast.org.

For families and individuals in need, call their office at (888) 704-FOOD or use the

Find Help feature on our website, www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help

