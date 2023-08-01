Advertise With Us
Hire One

Doing Good: Feeding the Gulf Coast

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Afterschool Meals Program begins next week with the start of the school year. This program provides free meals to children, 18 and younger, throughout the school year. It is also free for sites to participate in this program.

September is Hunger Action Month —a nation-wide initiative to raise awareness of food insecurity. Throughout this month, they encourage you to help raise awareness of local hunger and the work Feeding the Gulf Coast does to address hunger in the community. It is the perfect time to get your company involved with the food bank by hosting a food and fund drive. They are encouraging individuals and organizations interested in partnering with them during September, to reach out now so that they can get everything scheduled by the start of Hunger Action Month.

Individuals interested in getting involved can visit their website at feedingthegulfcoast.org.

For families and individuals in need, call their office at (888) 704-FOOD or use the

Find Help feature on our website, www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating

Latest News

Importance of Whole Food Nutrition
Importance of Whole Food Nutrition
Home care expert talks backyard projects on a budget
Home care expert talks backyard projects on a budget
Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center
Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center
Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center
Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center