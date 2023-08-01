Fairhope nears water usage limit; mayor urges conservation

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The city on Sunday used 8.9 million gallons of water, near the 9-million capacity limit.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan urged residents to redouble voluntary water restrictions that have been in place since early June.

“So really want people to do things like irrigate overnight,” she said. “Make sure you’re conserving water where you can. You know, we see a lot of people still watering their lawns during the day.”

Even before the formal voluntary measures wen into effect, Fairhope asked residents to conserve water. If usage exceeds 90 percent capacity seven days in a row, it will trigger mandatory restrictions.

Sullivan said she is hoping to avoid that. But she added that it is vitally important for people to limit their use of water.

There is some wiggle room if the city hits the 9-million-gallon limit, Sullivan said. But she added that when it gets as high as it did Sunday, it impacts customers.

“When that happens, we start getting calls of low water pressure,” she said. “We start getting brown water calls, because you’re pulling all your water down out of your tanks. Your tanks don’t have time to recover. That’s why we’re asking people to wait and irrigate their lawns overnight, so those tanks do have time to recover.”

Sullivan said the city has received calls about golf course watering, but she said those businesses usually have private wells.

Relief is on the way, Sullivan said. The city has not dug a new well in about 15 years, but she said a project to do that should be complete by Jan. 1. She said that will add an additional 2 million gallons of daily capacity. And that is only one of several upgrades, Sullivan said.

“We are actively starting to pursue yet another well,” she said. “So, we’re doing things that we need to, but when you’re seeing the growth that we’re seeing in the demand that we’re seeing, you know, we just can’t get to them fast enough.”

Sullivan said the city also is laying new pipes that will move water a little faster.

“So, we are doing the things we need to do to position ourselves for the growth,” she said. “But again, we are behind the eight ball somewhat.”

