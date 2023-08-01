Florida woman arrested for impersonating an officer

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WALA) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they arrested Bobbie Lei Sales, 35, of Cantonment, for impersonating an officer.

FDLE said they began investigating Sales in May after receiving information that she identified herself as an FDLE agent when she went to a victim’s home and presented a badge while wearing a firearm.

Sales told the victim that he was under investigation and that she return in a couple weeks to search his home, according to authorities.

Officials said in a separate incident, Sales said she was working for FDLE while having her car repaired at a local dealership.

Sales turned herself into the Escambia County Jail on July 26 and is charged with one count of impersonating an officer, according to FDLE.

Agents said they believe there could be additional victims and if anyone has been approached by Sales identifying herself as law enforcement, contact FDLE Pensacola at (800) 226-8574.

