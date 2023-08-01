Advertise With Us
Home care expert talks backyard projects on a budget

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer will soon wrap up and fall will be here. With a new season, many homeowners are looking to refresh their backyard spaces!

Home care expert at Angi, Mallory Micetich, shares some of this year’s top home improvement projects homeowners are undertaking this year.

Installing a pool, laying new sod, adding a garden feature or patio, are just a few projects homeowners are planning this year, according to a recent survey from Angi.

Micetich also gives tips on hot to stick to a budget and knowing when to take on a DIY project and when to call in the pros.

For more details on Angi and popular projects, click HERE.

