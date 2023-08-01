Hot days ahead

(WALA) - The heat will continue for the Gulf Coast region.

Skies stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid-70s. The heat index backs off a little tomorrow thanks to slightly lower dewpoints. Heat index values will be in around 105 Wednesday. The drier air also means we should be mainly dry. Rain chances are only 20%.

Scattered storms return Thursday through the weekend. Humidity levels rise and heat advisories may be issued again by the end of the week.

The tropics are fairly quiet. We are watching one area of low pressure that may become an organized system over the central Atlantic, with odds of development at 30%. This feature is not expected to affect our area.

