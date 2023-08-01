Advertise With Us
Importance of Whole Food Nutrition

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nutrient-dense foods are essential for good health, however most Americans are missing key nutrients from their diets. In fact, over 80% of the population’s diets are low in vegetables, fruits, and dairy. In celebration of National Wellness Month, Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN will share basic steps to build healthy, balanced meals and easy ways to help fill nutritional gaps.

Interview is provided by Standard Process.

