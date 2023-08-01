Advertise With Us
Lawyers reach settlement of lawsuits arising from Spring Hill College rape allegations

Vassil Kokali testifies in his own defense at his rape trial in 2022. Kokali, his accuser and...
Vassil Kokali testifies in his own defense at his rape trial in 2022. Kokali, his accuser and Spring Hill College have settled litigation over the case.(FOX10 News)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College and two former students have reached a settlement of lawsuits arising from allegations over an alleged rape.

Audrey Cox, who went public with her allegations in 2021, sued fellow student Vassil Kokali last year. She accused him of raping her in her dorm room after both had been drinking in downtown Mobile. She also named the college and several administrators, alleging that the school failed to provide adequate security, which included inoperable locks on dormitories. She alleged that the administrators were “indifferent” to “numerous” past sexual assaults on campus.

Kokali, an international student from Italy and a member of the college soccer team, filed a countersuit, alleging that Cox defamed him with false allegations.

Lawyers for all of the parties filed the notice of settlement in Mobile’s federal court. They did not disclose terms.

Cox’s public statements accusing Kokali of raping her in March 2021 caused a sensation at the small Jesuit college and prompted criminal charges against Kokali. A jury found him not guilty in June last year after 90 minutes of deliberations.

