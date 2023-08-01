Long road: First tangible signs of I-10 bridge project around corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The funding is in place. The construction teams have been selected. It’s almost time to break ground – finally – on a project that’s been a dream of transportation planners for a quarter century.

That would be the Interstate 10 bridge and Bayway, a project that has its origins in the 1990s, when traffic first started to overwhelm the designed capacity of the Wallace Tunnel.

In the next couple of weeks, workers will begin conducting geotechnical drilling, a process of testing the soil conditions on land and under water, a first step toward construction that is set to start by the end of the year or next year. State transportation officials said they do not anticipate any disruption to traffic along Interstate 10 during the process.

It is a welcome development for transportation planners, given the fact that with each passing year, traffic only has gotten worse at the Wallace Tunnel bottleneck – congestion that not only frustrates drivers but causes accidents.

“It’s a stranglehold on our economy, Mobile, Baldwin County – and the whole region, really,” said Tom Piper, transportation planning director of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization. “Because it’s a major east-west corridor for the country. And without it (the bridge), things are gonna just keep getting worse.”

There are still details to be worked out. Tony Harris, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation, told FOX10 News that the state is finalizing the contracts with two separate construction teams – one that will build a new bridge over the Mobile River and one that will build a new highway across Mobile Bay.

Harris said the state also plans to determine this year the precise cost, estimated at $2.7 billion.

For more than two decades, local leaders squabbled over where exactly to locate the bridge, its impact on the maritime industry and other issues. And then a revolt over tolls killed a proposal in 2019.

But a reworked plan gained widespread support. It features lower tolls – no more than $2.50 a trip for cars that have transponders – and up to $5.50 for those that do not. Drivers can pay $40 a a month for unlimited crossings. Plus, the Wallace Tunnel will remain untolled, unlike the previous plan.

Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, said he is excited to see the soil testing.

“That’s a start, and hopefully, we’ll start turning some dirt over late in the year or early next year,” he said. “So I’m glad to finally see this come to fruition.”

When construction does begin, workers will start first with the bridge, a six-lane span rising 215 feet, with ramps starting at Virginia Street. The project includes upgrades to I-10 interchanges on the Mobile side of the bay.

The second construction team will get to work on the new Bayway, which will be wider and higher that the current structure, which eventually will be torn down.

Alabama has a $125 million federal grant to go along with $250 million in state funding. Tolls will finance the rest of the project, but state officials have committed to removing the levies once the debt is paid.

The state also plans to apply for a federal transportation Mega Grant. The deadline is Aug. 21. Burrell said he is hopeful after the state missed out on the last round of federal grant funding.

“I’d say the odds are, maybe, 50-50,” he said. “They only awarded nine Mega Grants in the last round. But we were noteworthy in that. They came back, they made suggestions on what we could do to polish that application. Anytime they’re giving you feedback, that means that they took that as a very serious, legitimate application.”

Mike Lee, chairman of the I-10 Bridge Coalition, has been advocating for the project for so long that he jokes his earliest memory is his parents putting him on the committee as a child. It’s been a long road.

“I don’t really feel like we ever got discouraged,” he said. “We got frustrated, for sure, several times because we thought we were close to an answer. And some other issue would pop up. … It’s very, very exciting to us and everybody involved with to see it’s coming together.”

Actual construction is a years-long endeavor.

“They’re saying they can do it within five years,” Burrell said. “We’re gonna do our best to hold them to it.”

From Lee’s perspective, that is the blink of an eye.

“After all the years we’ve been through, that doesn’t sound that far off,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.