More money in your pocket: What Alabamians need to know about the upcoming tax rebate checks

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling reporting
By Sean Dowling
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey recently signed a bill that will provide tax rebate checks to working Alabamians.

Financial expert, Jay McGowan with The Welch Group explains what taxpayers need to know, and when to expect their money.

First things first, the tax rebate checks are basically stimulus payments. McGowan says they’ll offset grocery taxes paid in 2021, and the payments come from a surplus from the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Close to two million tax filers in the state will benefit from these one-time payments.

McGowan explains the tax rebate checks are based on your filing status from 2021.

Single taxpayers will receive $150, while married couples will receive $300.

McGowan explains those who are ineligible.”Some people that don’t qualify would be those people that did not file a 2021 tax return in the state of Alabama,” McGowan said. “Let’s say you moved into the state last year or this year. You will not qualify for the rebate.”

Others who don’t make the cut include individuals who were claimed as a dependent in 2021 on a state or federal tax refund, as well as estates or trusts.

The original tax rebate amounts were much higher when originally proposed, but still, the financial expert says free money is always something to celebrate.

“It’s not a lot of money, but it’s something. You can use this to kind of get ahead, pay off some debts, build an emergency fund, things like that. We’re picking up pennies to make dollars,” McGowan said.

These tax rebate checks aren’t taxed or subject to debt collection. “So if you owe back taxes in the state of Alabama, you’re still going to receive your rebate,” according to McGowan.

The wealth management expert adds taxpayers should expect payments are early as November 30, 2023. The money will be sent to the bank listed in your 2021 return. If there’s no bank account listed, paper check.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

