Moss Point Mayor puts two-week suspension on debris cleanup

To learn more information on how to volunteer, you can contact 228-990-4222.
To learn more information on how to volunteer, you can contact 228-990-4222.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Moss Point has put cleanup recovery efforts on pause following last month’s tornado.

On Sunday, Mayor Billy Knight took to Facebook to make the announcement. In a video clip, he thanked those who’ve provided a helping hand in cleaning up the debris thus far. He goes on to say that the city “is going to shut down all of the debris pickups for the next two weeks.

Mayor Knight tells WLOX that he wants to give everyone a chance to regroup and remove the remaining debris before resuming the cleanup support on Aug. 14.

Although much progress has been made it will continue to be a long road to recovery for residents impacted by the storm. Once the two-week suspension is lifted, the mayor says they will need more volunteer assistance and manpower.

“It’s really going to depend on how much we can get the debris and the big trees that are in the backyards and that kind of thing because the city can’t go on private property,” says Mayor Knight. “Since we can’t go on private property, we really need our citizens to help us get volunteers to help them get those big trees cut up and moved to the street. That is a big concern that I have.”

To learn more information on how to volunteer, you can contact 228-990-4222.

