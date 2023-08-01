Advertise With Us
MPD seeks public’s help locating Red Roof Inn shooting suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Deontey Sewell
Deontey Sewell(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teen suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday at Red Roof Inn that left a woman seriously wounded.

Police said 19-year-old Deontey Sewell is considered armed and dangerous, and they urge the public not to approach him.

The shooting happened Thursday at the Red Roof Inn, 1 E. Interstate 65 Service Rd., where the victim, a 28-year-old woman, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound inside one of the rooms, authorities said. She is now listed in stable condition, according to police.

Sewell is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 213 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent both Prichard and the Orange Grove area, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding Sewell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

