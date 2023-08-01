Pensacola Blue Wahoos and NAS Pensacola team up to give players call signs for Salute to Service night

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have a special connection with NAS Pensacola. Commanding Officer Captain Terry Shashaty made a trip to Blue Wahoos Stadium to tell them about some navy traditions. Including making call signs.

“Being able to make a radio call without personally identifying the individual you’re trying to contact,” said Captain Terry “Village” Shashaty. “It’s short, Two syllables, quick to the point.”

Captain Shashaty says over time it became a tradition in the naval aviation community.

“To kind of bring ownership to the squadron and that camaraderie we give each other call signs or nicknames just like you do with little kids,” said Captain Shashaty.

One by one the Blue Wahoos got to take their turn at giving each other call signs.

“Navy call signs are not necessarily complimentary because we want to have some fun with you.”

With some help from rest of the team each player was given a name their teammates felt best described them.

“Rat tail… I see it.”

“Color blind”

Some of them had some interesting stories behind them.

“There was a mom that came down to the dugout trying to talk to us and she just kept calling me pretty eyes the whole time.”

All jokes aside the players are excited to wear their new call signs on their NAS Pensacola jerseys on August 18th.

“Like he said we’re a part of history now in Pensacola, so I think incorporating the call signs on the jerseys is a nice fun way to incorporate the two with each other,” said Austin “Sting” Roberts.

As part of the salute to service game the Blue Wahoos will also be giving away 1000 Ted Williams bobbleheads that will feature him in his Bronson Bombers uniform for his time in Pensacola. To get one of those or to see everyone’s call signs you can come to the salute to service game on August 18th.

