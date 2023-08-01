Pensacola Police looking for attempted breaking and entering suspect
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for a man who attempted to break into the Fluent Cannabis store at 500 East Chase Street.
The incident occurred on July 26 when the suspect broke a window with a large rock, according to police.
Officials said anyone who can identify him needs to contact Pensacola Police or Crime Stoppers.
