Pensacola Police looking for attempted breaking and entering suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for a man who attempted to break into the Fluent Cannabis store at 500 East Chase Street.

The incident occurred on July 26 when the suspect broke a window with a large rock, according to police.

Officials said anyone who can identify him needs to contact Pensacola Police or Crime Stoppers.

