Pensacola Police looking for attempted breaking and entering suspect

Attempted breaking and entering suspect
Attempted breaking and entering suspect(Pensacola PD)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for a man who attempted to break into the Fluent Cannabis store at 500 East Chase Street.

The incident occurred on July 26 when the suspect broke a window with a large rock, according to police.

Officials said anyone who can identify him needs to contact Pensacola Police or Crime Stoppers.

