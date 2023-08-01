Rewinding Monday’s Baldwin County High School Football Media Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County High School Football Media Day was held at Bryant bank in Daphne yesterday. It’s August 1st which means we are just 24 days out from our first games of the season and these Baldwin County teams are ready to go.

The Dolphins were showing off their new helmets. Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth was joined by two versatile seniors, NC State commit Ronnie Royal and Braden Jackson. The Dolphins are coming off an 11-2 season and made their deepest playoff run in program history in 2022.

Gulf Shores is veteran heavy. The Dolphins are starting eight seniors on defense and returning 60 percent of offensive production. However, Hudspeth says the focus has been on the culture they have solidified within their program.

“Coming back into season three with the program, we feel like the culture is strong and for us it’s more about the culture than it is the scheme. I think we’re doing a lot of good things in that department.”

Even though he’ll play on the defensive side of the ball in college, Royal splits his time 50/50 between offense and defense for the Dolphins. He says it’s a mental and a physical thing to keep himself prepared to take that many snaps.

“It’s a mindset thing. When we run our sprints, 110s or 100s or 50′s, we just have to go full speed the whole time and once you go the full speed the whole time you basically get your body ready for game day to play both ways. You’ve just got to prepare yourself.”

5A Elberta led by 5th year head coach Nathan McDaniel just had eight million dollars put into their facilities, which is quite the upgrade from when he came in year one. In a region that is packed with strong teams and hall of fame coaches, McDaniel says he feels like the gap between his team and others is closing.

“You’re right there closing the gap and I know everything is judged on wins and losses, but you have to look at the big picture and say, okay, the gap is closing, and these guys are physically getting to the point where they can compete at a high level.”

In 6A, we have Spanish Fort led by head coach Chase Smith. The Toros went 7-11 in 2022 and they are returning only four starters on both sides of the ball. The Toros are also adding senior linebacker and Alabama commit Sterling Dixon from Mobile Christian. The former Leopard announced on social media that he’ll be spending his senior season on The Hill. Spanish Fort has won four state titles since 2008 and offensive lineman Bree Blackmon wants to add another blue map to the Toro trophy case.

“I wanted to be a Toro because I wanted to be a winner, and I’m just grateful that I get that opportunity now to be a part of something big.”

Former Auburn QB Barrett Trotter is going into his first year as head coach at Bayside Academy. Trotter comes to Bayside after two years as assistant coach at Briarwood, where he coached wide receivers and tight ends. He also played at North Carolina for a time and has NFL experience with the Los Angeles Rams. Trotter brings with him a new offensive scheme and he and his guys would not give anything away.

“Anytime you have a quarterback that can throw the ball your offense is going to change to a certain degree, and I’ll say change because we can be as multiples we want to be. We can be super run heavy; we can be super pass heavy, we can play fast, and we can play slow. I’ve come from so many different offensive backgrounds. You kind of pull the good, leave the bad and find a way to work it into your system where hopefully you have lots of answers for whatever the defense is going to give you.”

We also had veteran head coach Jamey DuBose and his Orange Beach Makos, the Bayside Admirals led by first year head coach and former Auburn quarterback Barrett Trotter, the Baldwin County Tigers led by head coach Scott Rials, head coach Kyle Stanford and the Robertsdale Bears, and the new Bayshore Christian Eagles led by head coach Phil Lazenby, all there to preview the 2023 season.

