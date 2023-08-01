Advertise With Us
Sen. Britt recovering following medical scare

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is recovering following a recent health concern.
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is recovering following a recent health concern.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is on the mend after a recent health concern.

In a statement, Britt said she experienced a sudden numbness in her face this past weekend while she was in Montgomery with her family. She said doctors at Baptist Medical Center South determined it was a result of swelling of a facial nerve, likely caused by a post-viral infection. She said a specialist from UAB subsequently evaluated her on an outpatient basis and concurred with Baptist’s prognosis and treatment.

“My condition is not life-threatening, and recovery could take several weeks,” Britt said. “I am grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers.”

