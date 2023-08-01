Senator Tommy Tuberville holds listening session in Baldwin County to discuss 2023 Farm Bill

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville was in Bay Minette Tuesday morning for a discussion on the upcoming 2023 farm bill.

We have to save our family farms. We got to save our farmers. Prices have gone skyrocket,” Senator Tommy Tuberville said.

“The farm bill is nonpartisan. Republican and Democrat you can throw that out. We have meetings and everyone talks about their specific states, their regions, and what they grow. So, it’s so complex here,” Senator Tuberville added.

The farm bill is “a package of legislation passed every five years. State leaders say it has a tremendous impact on farming livelihoods, how food is grown, and what kind of foods are grown.”

Some of the issues that farmers want to be addressed include labor or the lack thereof.

“Everywhere where I go. Coach, we can’t get enough people to work,” Senator Tuberville added.

“We work in hot conditions. We work in cold conditions. It’s very difficult work. We’re raising the plants for all of your landscaping and for your Home Depots and Walmarts and Lowe’s. So, it’s hard work and labor is our biggest issue,” Teresa Matthews said.

The Senator was joined by Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate.

And together they answered questions about other priorities like crop insurance, reference prices for crops like cotton, peanuts, and soybeans, and addressing costs for fuel and fertilizers.

