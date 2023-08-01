Tickets issued at train crossings in Alabama to prepare people for Amtrak’s return

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Railroad crossings are expected to get a lot busier as Amtrak makes its grand return to the Gulf Coast. No official date has been set, but it could be as early as the end of 2023.

With that in mind, Amtrak, CSX, ALEA , Mobile Police and Alabama Operation Lifesaver teamed up for a safety campaign to remind drivers and cyclists to stop at railroad crossings.

Amtrak released some video that showed what drivers should and shouldn’t do at a crossing.

Law enforcement officers sat inside a locomotive and at seven grade crossings for about five hours along the route in Alabama. They issued citations to violators.

Two warnings were handed out to bicyclists at Duvall Street for not stopping.

Tickets were given to drivers at the Hamilton road crossing and here at the Navco Road crossing.

The one at Navco and Dog River Drive North has already been deadly. In April, police said a man tried to cross the tracks when the arms were down and was hit and killed by an Amtrak train.

Five other car versus train crashes all happened on the Gulf Coast in early 2023.

Nancy Hudson, Director of Alabama Operation Lifesaver said when you see tracks, you should automatically think train.

“It’s aggravating. Everybody has been stuck before waiting on a train and you’ve got 900 things to do so we get impatient and we don’t want to wait but your life is worth the wait. So no matter how long it takes. Don’t take a chance running out in front of that train trying to beat that train or drive around gate. Just always expect a train,” said Hudson.

Hudson also said there are several more coast events planned in the future to further prepare people along the Gulf Coast for more train traffic with Amtrak’s return.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.