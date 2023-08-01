Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Ryan Foster joins us with a list of upcoming shows and events.
SAENGER THEATRE
Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series – just use the one screen and we’ll just quickly hit the basics and next couple of films.
August 12 – Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Mississippi Mass Choir
August 18- Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
August 19 - Desi Banks
September 1 - Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
October 24 - The Head & The Heart with Amanda Shires
November 10 – George Thorogood & The Destroyers
April 12 - The Guess Who
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER
In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9
85 South Show – September 9
Brick Convention – September 9 & 10
The Port City Blues Festival – October 14
Bert Kreischer – October 15
MOBILE CONVENTION CENTER
Jurassic Quest – October 27-29
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.