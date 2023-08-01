Advertise With Us
Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Ryan Foster joins us with a list of upcoming shows and events.

SAENGER THEATRE

Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series – just use the one screen and we’ll just quickly hit the basics and next couple of films.

August 12 – Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Mississippi Mass Choir

August 18- Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

August 19 - Desi Banks

September 1 - Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

October 24 - The Head & The Heart with Amanda Shires

November 10 – George Thorogood & The Destroyers

April 12 - The Guess Who

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9

85 South Show – September 9

Brick Convention – September 9 & 10

The Port City Blues Festival – October 14

Bert Kreischer – October 15

MOBILE CONVENTION CENTER

Jurassic Quest – October 27-29

