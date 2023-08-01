Advertise With Us
A very hot day on the Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a muggier morning out there, and it’s going to be a sizzling hot afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 90s today with a “feel like” temperature of 105-110. Rain chances will remain very low as we are still feeling the wrath of the heat dome and that will block most of the storm chances for the day.

Rain and storm chances will increase later this week and we should get a pretty decent shot on Thursday. As of now, it looks like highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s all week and into the weekend with muggy mornings going nowhere.

In the Tropics, we still have two disturbances out there. The odds are decreasing on these developing and neither will impact the U.S.

