MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne High Trojans Quarterback Club, a parent and community-based organization, will be hosting the 2023 Monte Carlo Drawdown Fundraising Event on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Daphne Civic Center. This fun-filled evening is a one night fundraiser to assist in aiding and covering the expenses associated with the 2023 Daphne Football Season (Freshmen, JV, and Varsity).

The Monte Carlo Drawdown Fundraiser will feature: The annual drawdown with a chance to win up to $1500. Your favorite casino games: Bingo, Craps, Poker, Blackjack, and Roulette. As well as great food and drinks, live entertainment, exciting raffles, prizes, and much more!

Tickets are $75 and include 1 adult entry, 2 drink tickets, $75 gaming voucher, food, and fun!

