Alabama State Senator recovering after suffering cardiac arrest during South Korea recruiting trip

Melson was on a state recruiting trip in South Korea with fellow lawmakers when he suddenly fell to the floor in a coffee shop.
By Javon Williams and Liz Hurley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - State Senator Tim Melson, who represents District 1 (all of Lauderdale County, a portion of Limestone County and a small section of Madison County), has shown signs of improvement after suffering a cardiac arrest in South Korea.

Melson was on a state recruiting trip in South Korea with fellow lawmakers when he suddenly fell to the floor in a coffee shop. According to WAFF 48 News sources, fellow Senator Arthur Orr administered CPR.

According to one source, Paramedics arrived and transported Melson to a nearby hospital along the DMZ.

Melson was transported from a rural hospital to a larger facility in Seoul. His wife and family traveled to be with him on Friday. Melson’s son, Tyler Melson, created a Facebook page to provide updates on his father’s condition.

According to one of his posts, Sen. Melson was taken off of ECMO and has since remained in stable condition.

Happy Sunday! We have some encouraging news to share today. Dad was successfully taken off of ECMO and has remained very...

Posted by Tim Melson Updates on Sunday, July 30, 2023

In a post on August 2, Melson’s son confirmed the Senator is breathing on his own and speaking.

This recruiting trip was not only to attract new industry to Alabama but also to attract STEM teachers to the state.

