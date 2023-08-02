Another hot day on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid morning again on the Gulf Coast and it’s going to be a hot one out there with highs just under 100 degrees for a third straight day. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and that you’re staying inside between noon and 5 p.m. if possible.

As for rain chances, there won’t be much of a risk for that today but the odds will ease up a bit by Friday and the weekend. This will help to ease the highs down by a few degrees but no major heat relief will be on the way. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s for the next seven days. As for rain chances, expect those to reach the 30-40% range by Friday and the weekend. Any storms will mostly be in the afternoons.

In the Tropics, only one disturbance is in the central Atlantic and it’s dying pretty quickly.

