Another hot and sunny day

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another hot and sunny day across the Gulf Coast, with daytime highs expected to soar into the mid-to-upper 90s. High humidity however will have us feeling hotter, likely in the triple digits. Take it easy if spending time outdoors today. We will stay mostly sunny today, but a stray sprinkle is possible.

Overnight we will stay mild and quiet, with temperatures only falling in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will once again warm up into the mid-to-upper 90s with heat indices feeling even more hot. Afternoon thunderstorm chances return and will be random in nature. Chances are at 30% for Thursday.

As we approach closer to the weekend, our summertime pattern will continue.

If heading to the local beaches, rip current risks remain low through Friday. As always, still, be cautious of beach conditions and know what beach you are located on and where the closest lifeguard stand is.

Tracking the tropics, there is one area we are monitoring in the central Atlantic. Chances are low for development, due to harsh wind shear, but we will continue to monitor.

Have a great day!

