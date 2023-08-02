Citronelle teachers collecting items for low-income students

Citronelle, Ala. (WALA) - Teachers in Citronelle are collecting items for low income students.

Before the school year begins for children in Citronelle, teachers in the area are finding ways to help low-income students.

“Why not come together? Why not see what we can provide to help these teachers so that they can focus on teaching without distraction of hunger and needs not being met?” Asks Jordan Smith.

Smith is a member of Kids Koalition of Citronelle, it’s an organization started and inspired by teachers in the area. The group was created after multiple students disclosed they often go hungry and do not have basic necessities.

“There’s a lot of kids and the teachers can’t possibly, possibly provide all of that so what we’re doing is we’re trying to come in and raise funds and stock these items,” said Smith.

To help, Kids Koalition of Citronelle is in the process of creating a Care Closet to be housed at McDavid-Jones Elementary, where some of the teachers in the organization teach. The group is collecting various items to stock the closet that will be accessible to all students at any time. Drop boxes for those items have been placed in various businesses in the area.

“That includes items from hygiene essentials — deodorant, shampoo, hair gel, hair supplies,” said Smith.

As the organization grows, Smith says they’re hoping to expand and help even more students in the area.

“Christmas season we plan to sponsor as many kids as we can. We have big hopes and big dreams. We’d like to stock every school in and around Citronelle with care closets and then we’d like to be able to handle any need as it comes up for specific children,” said Smith.

For a list of the specific items these teachers are collecting, businesses where you can drop off the items and how to make monetary donations, you can visit their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.