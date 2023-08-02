Double D’s Burgers hosting Teacher Bingo and Back to School Bash this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Calling all teachers and students! If you’re looking for family fun, but also the chance to win some school supplies and other fun prizes, then head on over to Double D’s in Spanish Fort this weekend!

There will be games, bingo, and of course delicious food. The prizes will include school supplies, gift cards, and other fun local goodies.

Teacher Bingo:

Friday, August 4th at 6 PM

There will be games, bingo, and of course delicious food. The prizes will include school supplies, gift cards, and other fun local goodies. The fun begins at 6 PM.

Back to School Bash:

Saturday, August 5th at 11 AM - close

With school starting back, it’s time for one last hooray! Come on out to Spanish Fort this Saturday, starting at 11 AM, for family fun. There will be a slip-n-slide, movies, foam party, chalk art contests, painting rocks, plus an all-day checkers tournament.

Location Details:

Double D’s Burgers

29001 Bass Pro Dr

Suite 100, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

If you can’t make it this weekend, Double D’s is always hosting fun events. You can stay updated with what’s going on on their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.