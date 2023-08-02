Early deals on 2023 Greater Gulf State Fair Tickets
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Greater Gulf State Fair is coming up soon! Executive Director Josh Woods joined us on Studio10 to not only preview this years fair, but also share some great early deals on tickets!
2023 Greater Gulf State Fair
October 27-November 5
greatergulfstatefair.com/buy-tickets
Twofer Pack - $49.99 for two Admission Tickets and two Unlimited Ride Wristbands. On sale now through September 30!
Greater Gulf State Fair
1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608
251-344-4573
