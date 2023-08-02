Advertise With Us
Early deals on 2023 Greater Gulf State Fair Tickets

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Greater Gulf State Fair is coming up soon! Executive Director Josh Woods joined us on Studio10 to not only preview this years fair, but also share some great early deals on tickets!

2023 Greater Gulf State Fair

October 27-November 5

greatergulfstatefair.com/buy-tickets

Twofer Pack - $49.99 for two Admission Tickets and two Unlimited Ride Wristbands. On sale now through September 30!

Greater Gulf State Fair

1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608

251-344-4573

greatergulfstatefair.com

