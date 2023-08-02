Fairhope announces new pickleball courts

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Fairhope has announced the addition of six new pickleball courts at Quail Creek G C.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, at 8:30 a.m. to officially announce the opening of the new courts.

The city posted the following rules on its Facebook page.

Pickleball Court Rules:

• Pickleball courts are for pickleball play only

• Courts are first come, first serve

• Normal play time is limited to one hour and 15 minutes

• Proper attire (shirts must be worn) & footwear (no black soled shoes) required at all times

• Patrons assume all risk of injury, damage or loss of sustained

• During peak times when courts are full, court time is limited to 45 minutes or two games to 11

• Please exit the courts immediately after play is complete

The following are prohibited:

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Profanity or loud yelling

• Glass Containers

• Pets

• Music

• Smoking/e-Cigarettes/Tobacco products

• Climbing, leaning or hanging on nets/fences

• Riding toys, such as bicycles, skateboards, skates or scooters

All other park rules apply, per Ordinance No. 1470.

