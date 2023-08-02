Fairhope announces new pickleball courts
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Fairhope has announced the addition of six new pickleball courts at Quail Creek G C.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, at 8:30 a.m. to officially announce the opening of the new courts.
The city posted the following rules on its Facebook page.
Pickleball Court Rules:
• Pickleball courts are for pickleball play only
• Courts are first come, first serve
• Normal play time is limited to one hour and 15 minutes
• Proper attire (shirts must be worn) & footwear (no black soled shoes) required at all times
• Patrons assume all risk of injury, damage or loss of sustained
• During peak times when courts are full, court time is limited to 45 minutes or two games to 11
• Please exit the courts immediately after play is complete
The following are prohibited:
• Alcoholic Beverages
• Profanity or loud yelling
• Glass Containers
• Pets
• Music
• Smoking/e-Cigarettes/Tobacco products
• Climbing, leaning or hanging on nets/fences
• Riding toys, such as bicycles, skateboards, skates or scooters
All other park rules apply, per Ordinance No. 1470.
