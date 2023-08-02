Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fairhope officials ensuring road closures don’t impact back to school traffic

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County students return to school next week. Beforehand, city officials are working on ensuring road closures in the area don’t cause major delays during the ride to school.

For the past year, a project to connect sewer pipe lines in Baldwin County has been underway.

“We are installing a force main on Fairhope Avenue that will actually run out to 181 and 104 to service all those areas out there,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan says the 24 inch water line being installed will run along Fairhope Avenue, down County Road 13 out to Highway 181 and 104.

With Baldwin County students returning next week, Mayor Sullivan says they’re taking steps to ensure construction does not cause major delays for parents and students.

“We’ve already talked to the contractors to make sure that traffic can still flow on the first day of school, to make sure that we’re not doing any work until after 8:00 and that we make sure that road is buttoned up you know, before 3:00 so traffic can flow,” said Mayor Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan says they’ve also recently put a crossing guard at Morphe to ensure traffic still flows smoothly in that area. It will be a few more weeks before the project is finished but Mayor Sullivan says they will ensure construction does NOT happen while students are on their way to and from school.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive

Latest News

Federal grand jury adds charge to Mobile man who challenged Shotspotter
Federal grand jury adds charge to Mobile man who challenged Shotspotter
Bond conditions set for accused car jacker and robber
Bond conditions set for accused car jacker and robber
Pensacola Police investigating after 6 antisemitic incidents in 2 weeks
Pensacola Police investigating after 6 antisemitic incidents in 2 weeks
Man accused of shooting woman at Red Roof Inn turns himself in
Man accused of shooting woman at Red Roof Inn turns himself in