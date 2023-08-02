Fairhope officials ensuring road closures don’t impact back to school traffic

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County students return to school next week. Beforehand, city officials are working on ensuring road closures in the area don’t cause major delays during the ride to school.

For the past year, a project to connect sewer pipe lines in Baldwin County has been underway.

“We are installing a force main on Fairhope Avenue that will actually run out to 181 and 104 to service all those areas out there,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan says the 24 inch water line being installed will run along Fairhope Avenue, down County Road 13 out to Highway 181 and 104.

With Baldwin County students returning next week, Mayor Sullivan says they’re taking steps to ensure construction does not cause major delays for parents and students.

“We’ve already talked to the contractors to make sure that traffic can still flow on the first day of school, to make sure that we’re not doing any work until after 8:00 and that we make sure that road is buttoned up you know, before 3:00 so traffic can flow,” said Mayor Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan says they’ve also recently put a crossing guard at Morphe to ensure traffic still flows smoothly in that area. It will be a few more weeks before the project is finished but Mayor Sullivan says they will ensure construction does NOT happen while students are on their way to and from school.

