Feds add new gun charge against Mobile man who challenged ShotSpotter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who unsuccessfully challenged the city’s gun detection system now faces a new gun charge.

Anthony Lee Jackson, 36, of Mobile, asked a judge to throw out evidence leading to his arrest in August based on allegations that ShotSpotter is unreliable and an invasion of his Fourth Amendment rights. But Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock sided with prosecutors, ruling that officers used the ShotSpotter alert as just one factor in determining they had probable cause.

According to testimony and police body camera footage, Jackson volunteered the fact that he had a gun, which was prohibited because of prior convictions for receiving stolen property, drug possession and distribution of drugs.

The updated indictment handed up by a federal grand jury adds an additional date that prosecutors allege Jackson illegally possessed firearms – March 12. The indictment alleges that he had a Model 21 Glock pistol, a Taurus revolver, seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, 42 rounds of .45-caliber ammunition, three magazines, one HiPoint Mode C9 9mm pistol and an additional round of 9mm ammo.

Jackson is set to be arraigned on the new charge on Aug. 9. Trial is set for the September term. The maximum penalty is 15 years in prison, although the actual punishment likely would be less under advisory sentencing guidelines.

