Fugitive Files: Woman helps herself to groceries without paying

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another week of FOX10 News Fugitive Files and police say this week’s suspect didn’t feel the need to pay for groceries.

This is Jessica Beech. She is FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Beech walked right into a Family Dollar off Stanton Road Sunday night, filled her basket up with various items from the store and walked right out.

Police say the clerk noticed the theft and followed Beech to her vehicle. They say that’s when things went south.. The driver of the car who was with Beech pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, threatening to shoot her. Police say nobody was injured.

Police say if you do see Beech, don’t approach her as she is considered dangerous.

Beech is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and is 30 years old.

If you know where she is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- crime stoppers hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

