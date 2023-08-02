Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fugitive Files: Woman helps herself to groceries without paying

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another week of FOX10 News Fugitive Files and police say this week’s suspect didn’t feel the need to pay for groceries.

This is Jessica Beech. She is FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Beech walked right into a Family Dollar off Stanton Road Sunday night, filled her basket up with various items from the store and walked right out.

Police say the clerk noticed the theft and followed Beech to her vehicle. They say that’s when things went south.. The driver of the car who was with Beech pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, threatening to shoot her. Police say nobody was injured.

Police say if you do see Beech, don’t approach her as she is considered dangerous.

Beech is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and is 30 years old.

If you know where she is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- crime stoppers hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive

Latest News

Amtrak set to start this year, will it?
Mississippi’s coastal cities ready with train platforms, while key details remain unresolved in Mobile
Man wanted for allegedly writing worthless checks
Man accused of writing worthless checks
Amtrak set to start this year, will it?
Amtrak set to start this year, will it?
Carjacker demands pizza from Papa John’s employee then punches, caught on camera
Alleged Papa John’s carjacker also accused of robbery at Waffle House