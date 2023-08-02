The latest tech and gear for back to school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - What are the devices and gear that will be helping students and families be more successful for back-to-school? Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong has the answers as he highlights key trends and products to keep your eye on - from the latest printer to a digital reading platform, smart home security, entertainment at home, and must-have school supplies for students of all ages! Mario will have you ready for the back-to-school season before you know it!

Talent/Guest: MARIO ARMSTRONG - You’ve probably seen Mario on TV as a two-time Emmy Award–winning talk show host and Digital Lifestyle Expert® on NBC’s TODAY Show, CNN, NPR, and more. Or you’ve watched him on Steve Harvey, Inside Edition, Dr. Oz, FUSE and other popular talk shows and news programs where he helps to educate people on how to use technology to enhance their personal and professional lives. Mario is also the host of the Emmy winning Never Settle Show, a web television series that teaches creators how to monetize and market their passions while hustling mindfully. When he’s not playing host, contributor, and expert, he’s living a balanced life, playing husband and father, devouring sushi, meditating, adding to his metal lunchbox collection, and taking his “sneaker head” status to borderline obsessive levels.

