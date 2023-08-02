Advertise With Us
Mobile Chamber Business Expo happening this month

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s largest business-to-business trade show is back this year and will feature over 200 exhibitors. They will all be showcasing the latest products and services, along with business resources, food & beverage samples, and more.

It’s not too late to feature your business this year. If you want to sign up for a standard booth, you can do so here.

If you are wanting to attend this event, admission is $5 with a business card.

Event Details:

Thursday, August 17th

10 AM - 3 PM

Mobile Convention Center Exhibit Hall

1 S Water Street Mobile, AL 36602

