Mobile Chamber Business Expo happening this month
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s largest business-to-business trade show is back this year and will feature over 200 exhibitors. They will all be showcasing the latest products and services, along with business resources, food & beverage samples, and more.
It’s not too late to feature your business this year. If you want to sign up for a standard booth, you can do so here.
If you are wanting to attend this event, admission is $5 with a business card.
Event Details:
Thursday, August 17th
10 AM - 3 PM
Mobile Convention Center Exhibit Hall
1 S Water Street Mobile, AL 36602
