(WALA) - Humidity levels are expected to increase in the coming days, resulting in a slightly higher chance of showers and storms over the weekend.

Heat advisories are likely to be issued each day as heat index values rise. On Friday, heat indices in some areas may reach or exceed 110 degrees.

Looking ahead, temperatures may start to moderate as daily afternoon storms return. Each day this weekend and next week, there is a chance of seeing a few afternoon downpours.

TOMORROW:

Another hot day is expected tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s, and humidity levels will continue to rise. There is a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Any storms that do form will likely be along the sea breeze.

BEACHES:

The end of this week will be a good time to enjoy the water as there is a low risk of rip currents for the next few days. However, pay attention to local beach flags as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and stay in the shade during peak sun hours. The UV index this weekend is in the extreme category.

