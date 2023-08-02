Advertise With Us
MPD looking for suspect who stole an air conditioning unit

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a ground air conditioning unit was stolen from Manchester Park Apartments on Springhill Avenue.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1 and the male suspect was last seen driving off with the unit sticking out of the truck.

Police said if you know anything about the suspect, contact Mobile Police.

Supermoon above downtown Mobile tonight
Suspect arrested for carjacking linked to separate crime
MPD looking for suspect who stole an air conditioning unit
