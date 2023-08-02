National Night Out attracts hundreds in 40th annual 5k

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown Mobile was packed Tuesday night for the 40th Annual National Night Out and Crime Prevention 5k.

This fun-filled evening is to strengthen the bond between the community and law enforcement.

Over 300 participants blazed their way through downtown Mobile.

The heat was not stopping some runners.

“This is the first race of the season,” said Wilton Wright. “It’s about the only night race we have. Of course, we expect it to be hot. My watch says 93 degrees.”

Wright said he’s ran this race for 29 years. He’s a seasoned runner, and still trying to beat his records.

“I used to run them in the 28s-30s, and as I got older, I’m 86 years old, and now with all my illnesses and lack of training, I’m going to shoot to break an hour,” he said. “I hope as the season goes on to get it on down in the lower 40s.”

Others like 15-year-old Isabella Riddick said she’s here for her friends.

“It’s a great way to just get out and have some fun and hangout with your friends and be active,” she said.

Funds raised from the event will benefit crime prevention initiatives by the Mobile Police department, and it’s a great way to meet your local law enforcement.

“This allows the people to come and meet the police certainly to build that friendship and partnership,” said Chief Paul Prine.

