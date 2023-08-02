Recipe: 7 Chakra Fruit Bowl & Leo Smoothie
Recipe courtesy Ashakras & Ashtro Juice Bar Cafe
INGREDIENTS:
7 Chakra Fruit Bowl (also called a smoothie fruit bowl):
- Granola
- Honey
- Strawberries
- Peaches
- Pineapple
- Kiwi
- Blueberries
- Bananas
- Grapes
Leo Smoothie:
- Oranges
- Pineapples
- Strawberries
- Honey
- Grape juice
STEPS:
Blend all ingredients together and add fruit to the top of the smoothie fruit bowl.
BUSINESS INFO:
- Ashakras & Ashtro Juice Bar
- 558 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile, AL
- Open 11am-3pm, Tues.-Sat.
- www.ashakras.com
