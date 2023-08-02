Recipe: 7 Chakra Fruit Bowl & Leo Smoothie

Recipe courtesy Ashakras & Ashtro Juice Bar Cafe

INGREDIENTS:

7 Chakra Fruit Bowl (also called a smoothie fruit bowl):

Granola

Honey

Strawberries

Peaches

Pineapple

Kiwi

Blueberries

Bananas

Grapes

Leo Smoothie:

Oranges

Pineapples

Strawberries

Honey

Grape juice

STEPS:

Blend all ingredients together and add fruit to the top of the smoothie fruit bowl.

BUSINESS INFO:

Ashakras & Ashtro Juice Bar

558 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile, AL

Open 11am-3pm, Tues.-Sat.

www.ashakras.com

