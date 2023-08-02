Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: 7 Chakra Fruit Bowl & Leo Smoothie

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Ashakras & Ashtro Juice Bar Cafe

INGREDIENTS:

7 Chakra Fruit Bowl (also called a smoothie fruit bowl):

  • Granola
  • Honey
  • Strawberries
  • Peaches
  • Pineapple
  • Kiwi
  • Blueberries
  • Bananas
  • Grapes

Leo Smoothie:

  • Oranges
  • Pineapples
  • Strawberries
  • Honey
  • Grape juice

STEPS:

Blend all ingredients together and add fruit to the top of the smoothie fruit bowl.

BUSINESS INFO:

  • Ashakras & Ashtro Juice Bar
  • 558 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile, AL
  • Open 11am-3pm, Tues.-Sat.
  • www.ashakras.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive

Latest News

Monthly Farmer's Markets
USA Health launches farmers market for patients and team members
Greater Gulf State Fair Two-fer Pack
Early deals on 2023 Greater Gulf State Fair Tickets
2023 Monte Carlo Drawdown
2023 Monte Carlo Drawdown
Mobile Chamber Business Expo
Mobile Chamber Business Expo happening this month
Back to school tech
The latest tech and gear for back to school