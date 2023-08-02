Recipe: Shrimp & Orzo

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 medium onion, finely chopped

3/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups dry orzo pasta

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups beef broth

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

3/4 cup green peas, frozen

Parmesan cheese (optional)

STEPS:

Melt butter and olive oil in a pot over medium low heat. Add onion, thyme, kosher salt and black pepper. Cook until onions are translucent and very soft, about 10 minutes. Add dry orzo and increase heat to medium. Stir until orzo is coated in butter and olive oil. Cook for 5-10 minutes until orzo is toasted, stirring often until golden brown.

Add chicken broth and beef broth. Stir and simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes. Add shrimp and frozen peas. Continue to cook for 10-12 minutes until liquid is absorbed and shrimp are cooked through. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese if desired and eat immediately.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

