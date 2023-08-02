South Alabama President Jo Bonner speaks during Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce luncheon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Southwest Mobile Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon Wednesday morning with special guest, University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner.

It’s been over a year since Bonner took over as the fourth President. Wednesday, the former Congressman spoke about his journey so far as he gets ready for a new year.

“We had our best football season ever with ten wins last year. We’re getting ready to build a brand-new medical school. We’ll break ground later this year on that. We’re going to be breaking ground on a new band building for the Jaguar marching band. So, there’s so many new things that are part of building on what has already been there,” Bonner said.

Since taking over, he’s overseen some major moments at the university, including the purchase of Providence Hospital earlier this year for 85- million dollars.

And he says he’s not surprised at the quickness of the growth.

“We see real opportunities. We announced recently the acquisition plans for Providence Hospital, so our health system is growing. We’ll be welcoming maybe the largest freshman class in years if not decades,” Bonner said.

And as they get ready to welcome a new freshman class, he has this message for those students.

“Students today have a lot of good options. There are some great choices out there. Great choices here in Mobile, but we just want students that choose to come to South Alabama to know that they’ve found their place,” Bonner said.

