Full synthetic turf baseball field opens at Matthews Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s officially time to ‘play ball’ at Matthews Park.

Mobile Parks and Rec cut the ribbon on Wednesday, giving the public their first glimpse at the brand-new synthetic turf baseball field. The field has been nearly a year in the making.

“It sets a new standard and expectation for all of the people playing baseball in the City of Mobile,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

In fact, the turf field is only the second of its kind in Mobile.

“The project cost about 2.5 million dollars,” added Mayor Stimpson. “This is a perfect example of how CIP money is being spent for the betterment of all of our citizens. This case is certainly for all those who play baseball.”

District 5 Councilmember Joel Daves says the new field is a homerun for baseball players everywhere.

“Playing on this field is going to be a treat if you’re a baseball player,” said Councilmember Daves. “It’s like walking on cotton. It is absolutely beautiful, and I know it’s going to get a lot of use not only for Davidson High, which is their home field, but for kids that play baseball across the county- not just for the City of Mobile.”

Davidson High School Head Baseball Coach Zach Presnall can’t wait to get his team on the field.

“Excited would be an understatement,” said Coach Presnall. “I am excited to get the season started, excited to see what good things we can build over at Davidson, and excited to see the kids have fun on a long-overdue field that they deserve.”

Coach Presnall says it’s something that will far outlast an inning.

“We didn’t have a home field last year, so it was really hard for us to build new culture, to build good morale around the players because we were always playing at a different spot,” he said. “Having them realize, ‘hey, this is something that’s mine, something that I can take care of and take pride in’ won’t just make them a better athlete, it’ll make them a better person.”

It’s not just the players who will benefit. Fans will see improvements everywhere when they pull up to the stands this fall.

“The build out of this field not only included the synthetic turf, but also the LED lights, the new scoreboard, batting cage, bull pens, improved dug outs and this ADA accessibility.”

Coach Presnall says there are several advantages of synthetic turf technology. He says it’s low maintenance and improves players’ safety with consistent surface conditions.

“It cuts down on the field work, no rainouts, field will drain easily. In summer, the only thing is that it gets a little hot, but we will definitely take that over not having a field,” he added.

Although this is Davidson High School’s home field, there are about 60 MPRD youth baseball teams who will play on the field, too.

