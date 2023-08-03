After Further Review: Saints updated roster projection
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have a break in the action Thursday which provides the perfect opportunity to take a closer look at the roster.
Keep in mind that it’s still very early in the process, and this can and will change multiple times before the season starts. But after seven practices, three straight with pads on, here’s my latest roster projection.
Quarterback (3)
Derek Carr
Jameis Winston
Jake Haener
This group remains the same. Despite a tough day Wednesday, Carr has been steady and smooth through most of camp. Haener has been one of the stars of camp.
Running back (4)
Alvin Kamara
Jamaal Williams
Kendre Miller
Adam Prentice
Hopefully a resolution is coming in Kamara’s situation, which could impact this group. Miller has picked things up the last few practices.
Wide Receiver (5)
Michael Thomas
Chris Olave
Rashid Shaheed
A.T. Perry
Tre’Quan Smith
Taking off Bryan Edwards and putting Tre’Quan Smith back on this projection. Another player off the list is Kirk Merritt, who’s now a running back.
Tight End (4)
Jimmy Graham
Taysom Hill
Juwan Johnson
Foster Moreau
The addition of Graham brings a new dynamic to this group. I have to believe it’s understood he’s on the roster barring some collapse that hasn’t occurred to this point. Taysom is basically his own position. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau are quietly having good camps. Lukas Krull is another young tight end who’s made plays through camp. For this projection, he’s on the outside looking in.
Offensive Line (9)
Trevor Penning
Andrus Peat
James Hurst
Erik McCoy
Cesar Ruiz
Ryan Ramczyk
Nick Saldiveri
Calvin Throckmorton
Landon Young
This is an interesting group to watch come together. Storm Norton is off this list but has taken a lot of first team reps on Ramczyk’s veteran off days. Veteran Max Garcia is someone they like as a true backup center. There’s a chance both could end up on roster.
Defensive Tackle (4)
Nathan Shepherd
Khalen Saunders
Bryan Bresee
Malcolm Roach
All four of these players have gotten significant first team reps.
Defensive End (5)
Cam Jordan
Carl Granderson
Payton Turner
Isaiah Foskey
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Granderson vs Turner has become quite a battle at defensive end. Foskey still needs some time, while Kpassagnon is a steady veteran.
Linebacker (6)
DeMario Davis
Pete Werner
D’Marco Jackson
Zack Baun
Ty Summers
Anfernee Orji
The injury to Andrew Dowell makes this group even thinner. Jackson has had a decent camp and possibly could play the Kaden Elliss role from a season ago though it’s a little early in the process to know for sure. There’s a strong chance the Saints add another player here.
Cornerback (5)
Marshon Lattimore
Paulson Adobe
Alontae Taylor
Isaac Yiadom
Bradley Roby
This group remains one of the strongest on the team. Adebo vs Taylor is the best competition of camp. Yiadom has burst on to the scene these last few practices with consistent play.
Safety (5)
Tyrann Mathieu
Marcus Maye
J.T. Gray
Jordan Howden
Ugo Amadi
Another position where depth could be a little unsettling. In this projection, Amadi makes it own with his ability to play safety and nickel.
Specialists (3)
Wil Lutz
Blake Gillikin
Zach Wood
Lutz has been challenged by rookie Blake Grupe, while Gillikin has Lou Hedley pushing him. In the end, both incumbents keep their jobs.
