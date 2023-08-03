After Further Review: Saints updated roster projection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have a break in the action Thursday which provides the perfect opportunity to take a closer look at the roster.

Keep in mind that it’s still very early in the process, and this can and will change multiple times before the season starts. But after seven practices, three straight with pads on, here’s my latest roster projection.

Quarterback (3)

Derek Carr

Jameis Winston

Jake Haener

This group remains the same. Despite a tough day Wednesday, Carr has been steady and smooth through most of camp. Haener has been one of the stars of camp.

Running back (4)

Alvin Kamara

Jamaal Williams

Kendre Miller

Adam Prentice

Hopefully a resolution is coming in Kamara’s situation, which could impact this group. Miller has picked things up the last few practices.

Wide Receiver (5)

Michael Thomas

Chris Olave

Rashid Shaheed

A.T. Perry

Tre’Quan Smith

Taking off Bryan Edwards and putting Tre’Quan Smith back on this projection. Another player off the list is Kirk Merritt, who’s now a running back.

Tight End (4)

Jimmy Graham

Taysom Hill

Juwan Johnson

Foster Moreau

The addition of Graham brings a new dynamic to this group. I have to believe it’s understood he’s on the roster barring some collapse that hasn’t occurred to this point. Taysom is basically his own position. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau are quietly having good camps. Lukas Krull is another young tight end who’s made plays through camp. For this projection, he’s on the outside looking in.

Offensive Line (9)

Trevor Penning

Andrus Peat

James Hurst

Erik McCoy

Cesar Ruiz

Ryan Ramczyk

Nick Saldiveri

Calvin Throckmorton

Landon Young

This is an interesting group to watch come together. Storm Norton is off this list but has taken a lot of first team reps on Ramczyk’s veteran off days. Veteran Max Garcia is someone they like as a true backup center. There’s a chance both could end up on roster.

Defensive Tackle (4)

Nathan Shepherd

Khalen Saunders

Bryan Bresee

Malcolm Roach

All four of these players have gotten significant first team reps.

Defensive End (5)

Cam Jordan

Carl Granderson

Payton Turner

Isaiah Foskey

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Granderson vs Turner has become quite a battle at defensive end. Foskey still needs some time, while Kpassagnon is a steady veteran.

Linebacker (6)

DeMario Davis

Pete Werner

D’Marco Jackson

Zack Baun

Ty Summers

Anfernee Orji

The injury to Andrew Dowell makes this group even thinner. Jackson has had a decent camp and possibly could play the Kaden Elliss role from a season ago though it’s a little early in the process to know for sure. There’s a strong chance the Saints add another player here.

Cornerback (5)

Marshon Lattimore

Paulson Adobe

Alontae Taylor

Isaac Yiadom

Bradley Roby

This group remains one of the strongest on the team. Adebo vs Taylor is the best competition of camp. Yiadom has burst on to the scene these last few practices with consistent play.

Safety (5)

Tyrann Mathieu

Marcus Maye

J.T. Gray

Jordan Howden

Ugo Amadi

Another position where depth could be a little unsettling. In this projection, Amadi makes it own with his ability to play safety and nickel.

Specialists (3)

Wil Lutz

Blake Gillikin

Zach Wood

Lutz has been challenged by rookie Blake Grupe, while Gillikin has Lou Hedley pushing him. In the end, both incumbents keep their jobs.

